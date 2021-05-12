UrduPoint.com
China Reports 16 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

China reports 16 new mainland COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,799, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

