UrduPoint.com

China Reports 17 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) China reported 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on Friday, 8th October, down from 22 cases a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission data.

Of the new infections, none were transmitted locally, the health authority said. That remains unchanged from the day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had recorded 96,374 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

