UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

Reuters quoted the National Health Commission's statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,714, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China May All From

Recent Stories

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

28 minutes ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

28 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.