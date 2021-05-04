China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

Reuters quoted the National Health Commission's statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,714, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.