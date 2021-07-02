China reports 18 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2021) China reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland on July 1, compared with 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.

As of July 1, China had a total of 91,810 confirmed coronavirus cases, the commission said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636, it said.