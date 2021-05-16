UrduPoint.com
China Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:45 AM

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin that four of the new cases were local infections, all in China's north-eastern Liaoning province.

The rest originated overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,847, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

