China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,991, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.