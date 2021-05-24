China Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,991, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.