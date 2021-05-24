UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on May 23, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,991, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China May All From

Recent Stories

IGP lauds role of ITP in maintaining traffic flow

8 minutes ago

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi chairs second ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Condemns two Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Bu ..

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

9 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.