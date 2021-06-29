China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Mainland China reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on 28th June, compared with 21 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

As of 28th June, China had a total of 91,771 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.