China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Mainland China reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on 28th June, compared with 21 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

As of 28th June, China had a total of 91,771 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

