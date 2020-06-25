China reports 19 new coronavirus cases amid ongoing Beijing outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) China reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, in the midst of an ongoing outbreak in Beijing, reported the German news agency, dpa.

Among the locally transmitted new cases, 13 were reported in the capital and one in neighbouring Hebei province, according to the latest figures from national health authorities.

Five imported cases were also reported in Gansu, Guangdong, and Shaanxi provinces.

A total of 269 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Beijing since a local cluster was traced back to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale market in the city's south-western Fengtai district on 11 June.

Since then the capital has taken drastic steps to contain the outbreak, conducting mass testing, closing schools, putting neighbourhoods on lockdown, and banning all unnecessary travel, added dpa.