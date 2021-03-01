China reports 19 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Mainland China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on 28th February, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,912, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.