China Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:30 PM

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on 22nd May, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stand at 90,973, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

