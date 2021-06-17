China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 16th Jun, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

All the four local cases were in the southeastern province of Guangdong.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,511 by the end of 16th June, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.