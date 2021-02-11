UrduPoint.com
China Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

China reports 2 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) China reported the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in over five months, official data showed on Thursday, after a combination of robust countermeasures helped stamp out a new wave of the disease in the northeast that emerged last month.

A total of two new cases were reported on 10th February, the National Health Commission said in a statement, down from 14 a day earlier and matching the total reported on September 8th. Both of the new infections were imported cases from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date now stands at 89,736, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

