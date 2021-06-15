China Reports 20 New Coronavirus Infections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:15 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on 14th June, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.
All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.
As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.