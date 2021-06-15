China reports 20 new coronavirus infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on 14th June, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.