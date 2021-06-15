UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 20 New Coronavirus Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:15 AM

China reports 20 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) China reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on 14th June, compared with 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two were local transmissions, down from four a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

All the new local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

As of Monday, China had a total of 91,471 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 15, 2021 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

9 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

10 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

11 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.