UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 20 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

China reports 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) China reported 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases on 28th April, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,642, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China April All From

Recent Stories

PM will visit Saudi Arabia in May

12 minutes ago

Lufthansa flies into another quarterly loss on vir ..

15 minutes ago

German chemicals giant BASF lifts 2021 outlook

15 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat in first Pakistan Test

18 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib sworn-in as state minister for infor ..

18 minutes ago

By-Elections for NA-249 Begins with low turn-out o ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.