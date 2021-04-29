China reports 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) China reported 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases on 28th April, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,642, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.