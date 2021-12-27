UrduPoint.com

China Reports 200 New COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) China reported 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 26th December, from 206 a day earlier, Reuters reported.

Of the new infections, 162 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 158 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

