China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) China reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 9, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

By Wednesday, China had a total of 91,337 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.