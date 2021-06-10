UrduPoint.com
China Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) China reported 21 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 9, up from 16 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

By Wednesday, China had a total of 91,337 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

More Stories From Middle East

