China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 15th June, up from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, with 15 of the total located in the southeastern province of Guangdong.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,492 by the end of 15th June, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.