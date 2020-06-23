China reports 22 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Chinese National Health Commission reported 22 new coronavirus cases for 22nd June, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, Reuters reported.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing.

Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for 22nd June, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.