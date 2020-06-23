UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 AM

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Chinese National Health Commission reported 22 new coronavirus cases for 22nd June, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, Reuters reported.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing.

Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for 22nd June, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Related Topics

China Beijing Same June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

10 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.