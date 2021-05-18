UrduPoint.com
China Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases

Tue 18th May 2021

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) China listed 22 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 17, down from 25 a day earlier, reported Reuters.

In a statement, the National Health Commission said four of the new cases were local infections. The rest were imported infections that originated from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,894, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

