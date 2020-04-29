China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 21 were imported.

According to state-run agency, Xinhua news, the other new case was domestically transmitted in Guangdong Province, the health authority said in its daily report.

No deaths were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission. It added that altogether, 23 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery Tuesday, while the number of severe cases remained unchanged at 50.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,858, including 647 patients who were still being treated and 77,578 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

A total of 4,633 people had died of the disease, the Chinese health authority noted.