China Reports 23 New Coronavirus Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:15 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2020) Mainland China recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on 20th December, the same number of cases from the previous day, said the country's health authority on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported.

The two local transmissions were in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,852 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

