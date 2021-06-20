China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 19th, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern province Guangdong, Reuters reported citing the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,587 by the end of June 19, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.