China Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths
Fri 09th July 2021
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) China reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 8th July, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.
Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
There were no new deaths.
As of 8th July, mainland China had a total of 91,989 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.