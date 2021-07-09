China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2021) China reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for 8th July, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.

Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

There were no new deaths.

As of 8th July, mainland China had a total of 91,989 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.