China Reports 24 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on 5th April, down from 32 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 15 of the new cases were local infections.

Authorities said separately on Tuesday that 12 of the new COVID-19 cases in Ruili were previously asymptomatic patients.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,329, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

