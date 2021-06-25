China reports 24 new coronavirus infections

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2021) China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.

There were no new deaths.

As of 24th June, mainland China had a total of 91,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.