China reports 24 new COVID-19 case

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.