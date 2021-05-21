UrduPoint.com
China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on May 20, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,944, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

