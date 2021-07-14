UrduPoint.com
China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) China reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 13, down from 29 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

One of the cases was a local transmission in the southwestern province of Yunnan, which has imposed strict controls after a new outbreak in the border city of Ruili last week.

As of July 13, China has recorded 92,119 COVID-19 cases, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

