China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:15 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) China reported today 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Nov. 19, compared with 35 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.
All of the new infections were local cases, compared with 6 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.
China also reported 26 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 in the day earlier.