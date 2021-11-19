China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) China reported today 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Nov. 19, compared with 35 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

All of the new infections were local cases, compared with 6 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.

China also reported 26 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 in the day earlier.