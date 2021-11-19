UrduPoint.com

China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:15 AM

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) China reported today 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Nov. 19, compared with 35 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

All of the new infections were local cases, compared with 6 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.

China also reported 26 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 in the day earlier.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

10 minutes ago
 Fawad seeks Holy See help in countering fake news, ..

Fawad seeks Holy See help in countering fake news, hate material

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th November 2021

3 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.