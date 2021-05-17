UrduPoint.com
China Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases, Most In 6 Weeks

Mon 17th May 2021

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on 16th May, up from 18 cases a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that five of the new cases were local infections: three in north-eastern Liaoning province and two in eastern Anhui province. The rest of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of new confirmed cases is the highest since 26 reported on 2nd April.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,872, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

