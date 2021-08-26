China reports 26 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) China reported on Thursday 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 25th August, compared with 20 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

The Commission added that three were locally transmitted, adding that no new deaths were reported.

As of 25th August, mainland China had recorded 94,733 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.