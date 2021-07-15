UrduPoint.com
China Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) China reported on Thursday 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, compared with 24 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, five were locally transmitted, all of which were in southwestern Yunnan province, the health authority said.

That compares with one local case nationwide a day earlier.

As of July 14, mainland China had recorded 92,147 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

