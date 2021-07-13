China reports 29 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) China reported on Tuesday 29 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 12, up from 27 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, two were locally transmitted, one in Jiangsu province and the other in Yunnan, the health authority said.

That compares with nine local cases a day earlier.

As of July 12, mainland China had recorded 92,095 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.