China Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) China's National Health Commission confirmed on Sunday three new COVID-19 cases, of which two were imported, reported Chinese news Agency, Xinhua.

The agency went on to note the Chinese health authority's daily report as saying that the domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, situated in north east China.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission added in its report.

