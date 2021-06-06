China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for 5th June, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new patients, 23 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the seven local cases were all in southern Guangdong province.

There were no new deaths.

As of 5th June, China had a total of 91,248 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.