China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) China reported 31 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 18 compared to 33 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 26 originated overseas, and five were local transmissions, all in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, Reuters news agency said, quoting a daily bulletin of the National Health Commission.

China's total accumulated COVID-19 cases has now reached 92,277, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.