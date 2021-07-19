UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) China reported 31 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on July 18 compared to 33 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 26 originated overseas, and five were local transmissions, all in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, Reuters news agency said, quoting a daily bulletin of the National Health Commission.

China's total accumulated COVID-19 cases has now reached 92,277, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China July Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

6 minutes ago

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Emirati-Jordanian Relief Team monitors distributio ..

10 hours ago

ADCB net profit rises 76% to AED 2.524 bn in H1’ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.