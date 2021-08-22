China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) China reported on Sunday that there were 32 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, up from 20 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

The Commission added that four were locally transmitted, unchanged from the previous day.

No new deaths were reported. As of 21st August, mainland China has recorded 94,631 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.