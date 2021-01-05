UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 33 New Coronavirus Infections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

China reports 33 new coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on 4th January, matching the count from the day before, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were infections imported from overseas.

The commission reported 17 new locally transmitted cases: 14 in Hebei province, two in Liaoning province and one in the capital city of Beijing.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,183, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634, said the Reuters report.

Related Topics

China Beijing January From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2021 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

11 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

11 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

11 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.