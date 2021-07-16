UrduPoint.com
China Reports 36 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) China reported 36 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 15, compared with 28 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

All of the new cases were imported, meaning that there were no new local transmissions, data from the National Health Commission showed.

The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,183, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

