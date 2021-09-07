UrduPoint.com

China Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) China reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for 6th September, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China September From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th September 2021

2 hours ago
 &#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE P ..

&#039;Lamat Shaml&#039; wins 28th edition of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Seri ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilat ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.