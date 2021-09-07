China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) China reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for 6th September, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.