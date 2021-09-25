UrduPoint.com

China Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 22 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 10:45 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Mainland China reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, down from 54 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

10 of the new cases were local transmissions, with eight in Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, Reuters said while quoting the National Health Commission's daily bulletin.

The city shut down schools and entertainment venues last week after reporting its first cases since February.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14 on Friday, up from 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 95,986, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

