China Reports 4 New Imported COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

China reports 4 new imported COVID-19 infections

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) China reported four new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636

