China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for 11th September, up from 25 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

Twenty of the new infections were locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,199 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.