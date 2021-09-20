China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) China reported on Monday 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for 19th September, down from 66 a day earlier, according to National Health Commission data.

Of the new infections, 28 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 43 local cases a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had recorded 95,738 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.