China Reports 5 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

China reports 5 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 16th May, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission, NHC, said in a statement on Sunday.

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in north-eastern Jilin Province, reported Reuters.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

