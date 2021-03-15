UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Chinese mainland recorded five new COVID-19 cases on March 14, all from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China March All From

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 Li ..

40 minutes ago

Opposition Factions of Armenian Parliament Demand ..

28 minutes ago

Annual Anti-Racism Week Kicks Off in South Africa

28 minutes ago

113 acres land retrieved in eight months: Regional ..

28 minutes ago

Distt admin launch anti-encroachment operation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.