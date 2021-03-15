China Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, All From Overseas
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Chinese mainland recorded five new COVID-19 cases on March 14, all from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Monday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.