China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Chinese mainland recorded five new COVID-19 cases on March 14, all from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,049, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.