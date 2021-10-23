UrduPoint.com

China Reports 50 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:00 PM

China reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) China reported 50 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 22nd October, compared with 43 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

"Of the new infections, 38 were locally transmitted cases," Reuters reported while quoting a statement by the National Health Commission.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

