China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636, China's Xinhua news Agency quoted the commission as saying.

As of 14th November, mainland China had 98,315 confirmed coronavirus cases.