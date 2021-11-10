China reports 54 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, China's Xinhua news Agency quoted the commission as saying.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of 9th November, mainland China had 97,939 confirmed cases.