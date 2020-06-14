UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases Amid Beijing Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 11:45 AM

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijing outbreak

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday amid a fresh outbreak in a Beijing market, the highest daily increase in two months, reported the German news agency, dpa.

Nineteen of the new cases were imported and 38 were transmitted domestically, the agency said, citing the country's National Health Commission.

All but two of the new domestic cases occurred in Beijing, where a cluster of cases was traced to the Xinfadi wholesale market, in the capital's southwestern suburbs.

The market supplies 90 percent of the city's fresh fruit and vegetables.

So far 45 cases linked to the market have been confirmed, prompting a lockdown on surrounding communities, a temporary ban on inter-provincial travel, and the closure of schools and other markets, added dpa.

Related Topics

China German Beijing Sunday Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

12 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.