China Reports 59 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) China recorded 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 50 cases of local transmissions and nine from overseas, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.

The Commission added that confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland - after announcing the new figures - now total 96,899, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

